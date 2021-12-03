Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
All three concerts will take place at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development

Latest News

A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen's church