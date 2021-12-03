Officials urge everyone to take burn ban seriously

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A statewide burn ban is in effect due to extremely dry conditions and little to no rain in the area.

Crews in New Hanover County have already responded to a number of calls this week -- anything from someone burning leaves and sticks in their yard to someone throwing cigarette butts out the window.

“The amount of resources that have been committed elsewhere in the state and the dangerous conditions due to to the dryness, the state placed that burn ban in effect on the 30th for an extra layer of protection,” said New Hanover County Fire Marshall Chief Frank Meyer.

Because of the dry and windy conditions just a small amount of heat can cause a fire to spread quickly, making it tough for the average person to put out the fire.

Fire officials want this to serve as a reminder to everyone that even if you are present and think you can control the fire -- if anything sparks--it’s going to spread faster than you think.

“And next thing you know you can have a large fire that is unable for somebody with a garden hose to control that is one reason why paying close attention to the ban on open burning both at the state and local level is so important,” Chief Meyer said.

This burn ban prohibits any open burning--meaning burning leaves and sticks in your front yard and bonfires, too.

Gas and charcoal grills are okay to use, but it’s important to keep a close eye on those grills when using them.

Even with a small amount of rain, the dry conditions won’t change much.

The burn ban will remain in effect until there is a drastic change in the dry conditions.

