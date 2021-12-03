Senior Connect
New Hanover County developing Pandemic Operations Team

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is developing a Pandemic Operations Team to oversee the ongoing COVID pandemic and proactively work to understand other novel diseases that may arise in the future.

“As we continue to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and its variants, we know this pandemic is not over and the chance for future pandemics is a reality we must prepare for,” said New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet. “Having the Pandemic Operations Team in place, which is being funded through American Rescue Plan dollars, will be crucial to keep our community safe while allowing our Health and Human Services staff to support the overall health and well-being of our residents.”

The team will be responsible for analyzing epidemiological spread and disease containment while managing pandemic communication outreach in the county.

To date, the work has been carried out by the county’s Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, with help from the National Guard and volunteers. By developing a dedicated team of experts, the HHS staff members can return to their primary jobs.

The Pandemic Operations Team will include an operations manager, planner, epidemiologist, outreach specialist, inventory technician, nurses, contact tracers and data administrators.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

