Local boy scout troop giving back to community through annual fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 600, Elizabethtown, NC 'Big Doe Roundup' fundraiser.
Boy Scout Troop 600, Elizabethtown, NC 'Big Doe Roundup' fundraiser.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -Boy Scout Troop 600 in Elizabethtown kicked off their annual ‘Big Doe Roundup’ fundraiser on Thursday.

The fundraiser started back in 2006 by one of the scouts as an Eagle Scout project, and has since become something that not only benefits the troop, but neighbors in Bladen County as well.

It essentially works as a competition -- hunters buy tickets from the troop for $20 each -- then turn in the deer they hunt for a chance to win prizes.

The deer is then processed and donated to those less fortunate in Bladen County who might need some extra help putting food on the table.

“They don’t have to worry about putting things in the refrigerator when they’re worried about gifts and other stuff this year, so it’s definitely huge to give back to Bladen County who is supporting us but now we can turn around and support them and give back,” said troop leader Andy Runion.

Runion explained that the importance of this annual event is having the opportunity to give back to the community and teaching his scouts the important of giving back from a young age.

“It’s a blessing this year, the community, Elizabethtown really stepped up and have just been unbelievable supporters this year, we just want to do everything we can to help the people of Bladen County,” Runion said.

In previous years the troop has raised around $2,500 from ticket sales, but this year, for the very first time, they had close to 100 sponsors for the event bringing their total money raised through donations and tickets sales close to $16,000.

The event hasn’t been held for the past 3 years due to the hurricane and pandemic, but with much anticipation from hunters, the troop is looking to have it’s most successful year ever.

With meat donated before an average of 30-40 families could be fed for an extended period of time, certainly through the holidays Runion said. This year, the troop is expecting to get enough deer meat to feed well over 50 families.

The troop partners with Hunters for the Hungry and the Bladen Crisis Center to make it all happen.

