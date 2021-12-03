First Alert Forecast: chances for needed rain only slowly perking up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly sunny and, by December standards, toasty weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to swell to at least near if not north of 70 each day, and records may be challenged. The record high for Wilmington for this December 3, for example, is 79, set in 1998.

Rain chances will remain paltry through the weekend: 0% Friday, 0% Saturday, and 10% Sunday. And while these metrics may be great for attending holiday parties or hanging Christmas lights, they compound ongoing drought and brush fire danger concerns. For now, next week looks to offer slightly more generous rain chances, including 40% for Wednesday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.