Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community rallies around Tabor City fire victims

Items already collected at the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue station.
Items already collected at the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue station.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a devastating fire in Tabor City left a family without a home, Columbus County is rallying around them.

David Vela, a firefighter with Lake Waccamaw for over twenty years, and his girlfriend’s family were left with nothing after an unthinkable tragedy.

“They have the clothes on their backs that they were able to get out with, and even those were burned as well,” said Fire Chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Brandy Nance. “So the fact that the community which they live in, the community which they work in, and Columbus County as a whole has come together and really wrapped their arms around them.”

First responders in Columbus County are accepting clothes, furniture, and even Christmas toys for the family. Many of whom just got out of the hospital following the fire. It’s an incredible showing of community support in their time of need.

“My phone has not stopped ringing since Monday morning, how can we help? And that’s just been truly humbling to see the county put out that much support,” said Deputy Fire Marshal of Columbus County Chase Lancaster.

The county is banding together to host several fundraisers for them, including a barbeque dinner. Tickets went on sale on Friday morning, and they’ve already sold over one hundred of them.

Barbeque fundraiser for the Tabor City family.
Barbeque fundraiser for the Tabor City family.(WECT)

“It just shows what the brotherhood of the fire service is about, if one is in need, everybody always steps up to the plate,” said Lancaster.

Donations are being accepted at the Tabor City Fire Station, Tabor City Emergency Services, Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue, and Fair Bluff Fair Station. For more information on buying barbeque tickets or making donations, contact Chase Lancaster at (910)-207-3333, or Shannon Blackman at (910)-840-4835.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development
Duke Energy has hundreds of workers prepared to respond to power outages associated with...
Duke Energy customers to pay for 2018-19 storm repairs
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

Latest News

Duke Energy Bill.
Electric bills can be high this time of year -- but $37,000 high?
Fire
Officials urge everyone to take burn ban seriously
Pender High School
Pender High School football team ready for state semifinals
Wilmington police arrest, charge three for catalytic converter thefts