Community rallies around Tabor City fire victims

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a devastating fire in Tabor City left a family without a home, Columbus County is rallying around them.

David Vela, a firefighter with Lake Waccamaw for over twenty years, and his girlfriend’s family were left with nothing after an unthinkable tragedy.

“They have the clothes on their backs that they were able to get out with, and even those were burned as well,” said Fire Chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Brandy Nance. “So the fact that the community which they live in, the community which they work in, and Columbus County as a whole has come together and really wrapped their arms around them.”

First responders in Columbus County are accepting clothes, furniture, and even Christmas toys for the family. Many of whom just got out of the hospital following the fire. It’s an incredible showing of community support in their time of need.

“My phone has not stopped ringing since Monday morning, how can we help? And that’s just been truly humbling to see the county put out that much support,” said Deputy Fire Marshal of Columbus County Chase Lancaster.

The county is banding together to host several fundraisers for them, including a barbeque dinner. Tickets went on sale on Friday morning, and they’ve already sold over one hundred of them.

Barbeque fundraiser for the Tabor City family. (WECT)

“It just shows what the brotherhood of the fire service is about, if one is in need, everybody always steps up to the plate,” said Lancaster.

Donations are being accepted at the Tabor City Fire Station, Tabor City Emergency Services, Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue, and Fair Bluff Fair Station. For more information on buying barbeque tickets or making donations, contact Chase Lancaster at (910)-207-3333, or Shannon Blackman at (910)-840-4835.

