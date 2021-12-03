Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting

Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.
Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.(WAVY)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Three people were killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Elizabeth City, including a child.

Elizabeth City Police say they responded around 5:00 p.m. to a gunshot call at Perry and Jordan Streets.

When officers arrived they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say three people died from their injuries. They’re identified as 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City, 39-year-old De’Shay Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, both from Manteo.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
All three concerts will take place at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development

Latest News

Ronald David Ellyson, 58, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of...
Registered sex offender arrested on child porn charges in New Hanover Co.
Bald Head Island structure fire
Cause of Bald Head Island fire undetermined
CFCC hosts Public Safety Training Expo as emergency crews search for staff
CFCC hosts Public Safety Training Expo as emergency crews search for staff
Duke Energy customers to pay for 2018-19 storm repairs
New storm recovery charge levied on Duke Energy customers