Cause of Bald Head Island fire undetermined

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a home and three condo units has been classified as undetermined, Village of Bald Head Island officials said Friday.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island. Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were lost as a result of the fire.

The Village of Bald Head released the following information from the fire marshal’s investigation:

“After careful examination of the exterior and interior of the structures at the fire scene, along with any relevant reports available at this time, videos, photographs, and witness interviews; the structure of fire origin was determined to be primary residential structure located at 117 N. Bald Head Wynd. The investigation team has classified this fire as undetermined and that an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out.”

Officials say a strong wind caused the fire to spread to nearby structures and threaten the surrounding area.

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

