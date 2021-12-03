Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cause of Bald Head Island fire undetermined

Bald Head Island structure fire
Bald Head Island structure fire(Michael Brown)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a home and three condo units has been classified as undetermined, Village of Bald Head Island officials said Friday.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island. Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were lost as a result of the fire.

The Village of Bald Head released the following information from the fire marshal’s investigation:

“After careful examination of the exterior and interior of the structures at the fire scene, along with any relevant reports available at this time, videos, photographs, and witness interviews; the structure of fire origin was determined to be primary residential structure located at 117 N. Bald Head Wynd. The investigation team has classified this fire as undetermined and that an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out.”

Officials say a strong wind caused the fire to spread to nearby structures and threaten the surrounding area.

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
All three concerts will take place at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development

Latest News

CFCC hosts Public Safety Training Expo as emergency crews search for staff
CFCC hosts Public Safety Training Expo as emergency crews search for staff
Duke Energy customers to pay for 2018-19 storm repairs
New storm recovery charge levied on Duke Energy customers
NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development
Planning board denies zoning proposal for Battleship Point
CFCC Hosts a Public Safety Training Expo
CFCC hosts Public Safety Training Expo as emergency crews search for staff