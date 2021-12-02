Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drinking alcohol in public will usually get you in trouble with the police, but thanks to a new law passed by the General Assembly, cities will now have the chance to create social districts.

Basically, it would allow bars and restaurants that are licensed by the ABC Board to sell alcoholic drinks to customers who would then be permitted to leave the bar --- with their drink in hand.

Customers would be expected to stay within the social district while drinking.

So far nothing has been approved by the City Council, but Wilmington’s Legislative Affairs Manager Tony McEwen said it is something the city is looking into. Safety is one of the biggest things to keep in mind when it comes to allowing something like this, McEwen emphasized that if it were approved, it would not be a free-for-all.

“The beverage would have to be in a cup that was previously approved and representative of the particular social district and you know, that way that allows for those monitoring the situation, the social district to keep tabs on where the beverage came from so no, it would not be someone walking into a corner store and getting a glass container or a large can and walking around the city wherever they would want to --- no,” he said.

There would also be restrictions as to where people would be allowed to take their drinks.

“They can not take that beverage into another ABC establishment however, if a retailer chose to allow someone to walk into their establishment with one of those beverages they could do so if it was within that social district,” McEwen said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Rezoning 5026 Oleander Drive.
Proposal for mixed use development along Oleander Drive could bring change for many
New juvenile justice "Minimum Age" law takes effect
New law goes into effect that raises the lower age at which juveniles are taken to court
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

Latest News

The Villages at Battleship Point
Public hearing for Battleship Point development on the agenda for planning board
Visitors to CAM can check out the new "Illumination 2021 Rebirth + Renewal" exhibit starting...
40 artist-made lanterns on display at Cameron Art Museum
REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival
REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival
The next “drop-in” vaccine clinics are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 10 from...
UNCW offering additional drop-in vaccine clinics for students, faculty, staff