Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
Martin and Lou Green in Cape Town, South Africa.
Wilmington couple in South Africa make new travel plans to get home
Leland is arguably one of the fastest-growing communities in the Cape Fear. You may be...
Leland named ninth best place to retire in North Carolina
New juvenile justice "Minimum Age" law takes effect
New law goes into effect that raises the lower age at which juveniles are taken to court
Rezoning 5026 Oleander Drive.
Proposal for mixed use development along Oleander Drive could bring change for many

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
An Idaho State Trooper had a close call Wednesday as he was helping someone with car troubles.
DASHCAM: Trooper leaps concrete barrier to avoid truck