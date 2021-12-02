Senior Connect
UNCW offering additional drop-in vaccine clinics for students, faculty, staff

The next “drop-in” vaccine clinics are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 10 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in the Student Health Center.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Abrons Student Health Center is offering two vaccination and booster clinics for students, faculty and staff over the next two weeks.

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost for the clinic.

“The next “drop-in” vaccine clinics are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 10 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in the Student Health Center. All three vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) as well as boosters will be available while supplies last,” a UNCW news release states. “After receiving the vaccine, you will need to remain in place for 15 minutes. As a reminder, the UNCW vaccine clinic will only serve those 17 and older. For additional vaccine information and resources, please visit the Best for the Nest website or email coronavirus@uncw.edu.”

The Student Health Center also will continue to offer COVID-19 surveillance testing for those without symptoms at the MAC gym in the Student Recreation Center and Warwick Ballroom 4 Monday through Thursday through Dec. 9 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Students who are exhibiting symptoms should call the health center at 910-962-3280 to make an appointment.

Surveillance testing between graduation and winter break will be held in DePaolo Hall on the following dates:

  • Monday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec.16 from 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17 from 8:30-11 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 23 from 8:30-11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

