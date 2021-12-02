REO Speedwagon, Cypress Hill, Brantley Gilbert to perform at Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The concert acts for next year’s Azalea Festival have been announced.

Brantley Gilbert will perform on on Thursday, April 7; REO Speedwagon will perform on Friday, April 8; and Cypress Hill will perform on Saturday, April 9.

All three concerts will take place at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Tickets for the Brantley Gilbert show can be found here. Ticket prices are: lawn $48; reserved seating $68; orchestra pit:$88; plus taxes and fees.

Tickets for the REO Speedwagon show can be found here. Ticket prices are: lawn $39; reserved seating $59; orchestra pit: $79; plus taxes and fees.

Tickets for the Cypress Hill show can be found here. Ticket prices are: lawn $42; reserved seating $62; orchestra pit: $82; VIP $102; plus taxes and fees.

