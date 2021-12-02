Public hearing for Battleship Point development on the agenda for planning board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday night marks a big milestone for a development on the Cape Fear River that could change Wilmington’s skyline.

The New Hanover County planning board will discuss the proposed Battleship Point development at 6 p.m.

In the last several weeks, its met controversy from local nonprofits. The NAACP and the Coastal Federation have shared several environmental and flooding concerns with planners.

Currently the land across the river from Marina Grille is zoned heavy industrial. There’s plenty of equipment and junk still on the site, but developers want to see it transformed into a sprawling 20 story tall complex full of restaurants, housing and hotel rooms.

Thursday, the planning board will have a public hearing on two project related items: the first a plan to create a new zoning category for the land, called a Riverfront Mixed Use Zoning District, which would mirror the look and density of downtown Wilmington.

The new district would have a maximum height of 240 feet, and would allow for more housing units. Planning board documents confirm the new regulations would allow for a minimum of 50 units an acre multifamily and no maximum for vertically integrated mixed use buildings. The existing New Hanover County mixed use zoning district category caps residential density at 15 units an acre for single family residential units, 25 units for multifamily residential units and 36 units an acre for vertical mixed use buildings.

The second public hearing item is a petition to rezone the property from its heavy industrial category to the new category also being discussed Thursday night.

Staff, KFJ Development group and the opponents can speak at the meeting before the board discusses the proposal and votes on whether or not the plan is or is not consistent with the county’s comprehensive land use plan.

