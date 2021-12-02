Panels of AIDS memorial quilts on display at the Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday marks World AIDS Day and panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are on display at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington.

Southeastern North Carolina is one of the areas seeing higher rates of new HIV infections in the nation, according to the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast.

The LGBTQ Center and SEEDS of Healing will have HIV prevention literature and information available at the museum exhibit.

“It’s certainly powerful reading the names and looking at the panels in depth and spending time with them, there’s definitely powerful messages associated with each one and you find something new in them all the time by staring at them and learning,” said Cameron Art Museum’s Matt Budd.

Two quilts from the AIDS Memorial Quilt are on display along with four quilts created by local residents celebrating the lives of friends and family members lost to AIDS.

More than 30 blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt were displayed throughout Wilmington in 2019.

AIDS Quilts @ CAM will be on display until the end of February 2022.

