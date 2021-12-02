NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person report Wednesday for a 45-year-old man last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus.

Luiz Fernando Damatta is 6′3″ and weighs approximately 225 lbs. He is described as skinny with brown hair and brown eyes.

Damatta has a tattoo of a sun on his hand and a tattoo of a master parachutist jump wings on his arm.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call the NHCSO at (910) 798-4191.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.