Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Rezoning 5026 Oleander Drive.
Proposal for mixed use development along Oleander Drive could bring change for many
New juvenile justice "Minimum Age" law takes effect
New law goes into effect that raises the lower age at which juveniles are taken to court
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

Latest News

The Villages at Battleship Point
Public hearing for Battleship Point development on the agenda for planning board
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden outlines COVID winter strategy
Visitors to CAM can check out the new "Illumination 2021 Rebirth + Renewal" exhibit starting...
40 artist-made lanterns on display at Cameron Art Museum
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies underage girls visited mansion