First Alert Forecast: windows open weather in December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another bright and dry day across the Cape Fear Region. Sunshine will join with southwest breezes to boost temperatures to the lower 70s. Deeper 70s should mix in on the mainland and upper 60s are an option for some beaches. In just about all cases: good weather to throw open the windows and save on heating costs!

Your seven-day forecast features more mild temperatures and limited rain chances: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

