First Alert Forecast: record highs to be challenged Friday

By Gabe Ross
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast features a plethora of mild temperatures that will challenge records in the days ahead. Mostly clear skies are expected for Thursday night with lows only falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s. For Friday, it will be another bright and dry day across the Cape Fear Region with deeper 70s mixing in on the mainland and upper 60s are an option for some beaches. In just about all cases: good weather to throw open the windows and save on heating costs!

Your seven-day forecast features more mild temperatures and limited rain chances: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

