Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table

With a budget deadline looming over Congress, some lawmakers want funding for a vaccine mandate written out of the bill.
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Funding for vaccine mandates could play a role in a pending government shutdown. House leaders say they have a deal to keep the government funded into February, but it would have to pass through the Senate- which is now in question with some lawmakers indicating they want funding for a vaccine mandate stripped from the bill.

The deadline to avoid a government shutdown is midnight on Friday.

Some Republicans are seeing the tight government funding deadline as an opportunity to leverage their fight against the Biden administration’s Covid vaccination rules for businesses with over 100 employees.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “I don’t know of any Republican who’s not willing to vote on the spending bill as long as there are some amendment votes on the mandate, and so I think it’s a very reasonable proposition. It still might happen, it’s probably the only way that the government stays open tomorrow.”

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Thursday that there will be no government shutdown.

But the Senate will need all 100 of its members to agree on taking up the House funding bill before a voting on whether to keep the government open after Friday.

Paul, and some of his Republican Senate colleagues, want votes to withhold federal funding for vaccination rules.

Paul said, “Every court in the land has struck down every mandate right now. Every mandate is on hold from the court system. Should we fund mandates when the courts are still reviewing this?”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a potential government shutdown over vaccine rule funding.

Psaki said, “We still feel that there’s time for lawmakers to set aside reckless and irresponsible political games and enact the short term continuing resolution that would fund the government through early next year and allow for time for a full year budget agreement.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Rezoning 5026 Oleander Drive.
Proposal for mixed use development along Oleander Drive could bring change for many
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man
New juvenile justice "Minimum Age" law takes effect
New law goes into effect that raises the lower age at which juveniles are taken to court

Latest News

Candidates who want to run for most local, state, federal or judicial offices in 2022 can file...
Candidates filing begins Monday for 2022 elections; See which races will be on your ballot
State controller wants education spending order halted
Port City Politics
Port City Politics: Week of Nov. 22
Nick Ochsner & Michael Graff: Documenting what led to 2018 election fraud scandal in Bladen County
Nearly all state House and Senate members who represent counties in southeastern North Carolina...
Members of SENC’s legislative delegation plan to run for reelection in 2022