Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a house fire on Estate Road in Wilmington early Thursday morning.

The Wilmington Fire Department was on the scene and the flames were out by 5:00 a.m.

According to officials, a woman and here two grandkids were inside the house at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely without any injuries. There is still no word on what started the fire.

The fire started in one of the bedrooms, fire officials said. Crews managed to contain the flames to the bedroom, however, there was smoke damage to other parts of the house.

