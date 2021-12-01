Proposal for mixed use development along Oleander Drive could bring a change for many

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A proposal for a new mixed use development will be looked at Wednesday evening by Wilmington’s Planning Commission. What used to be a driving range could become a housing and retail area, but concerns are growing about traffic in the area.

The application to rezone this property outlines a planned nearly 340 apartment units and about 14,000 square feet of retail space.

“There’s already residential nearby, commercial facilities, retail and restaurants and all of that. we are trying to have a lot more walkable of a city in general so this helps have people close to services and close to their workplaces and close to the places that they want entertainment,” said Wilmington’s Planning Commission chair JC Lyle.

As Wilmington continues to grow, many raised concerns about the traffic in the area because Oleander is already a busy road, but the developer has a plan for that -- a stoplight on Oleander Drive where it intersects 51st Street. This will also include a crosswalk in an effort to make Wilmington a more walkable city.

Lyle added that this would be the third stoplight added along Oleander because of recent developments.

If the rezoning is approved, a turn lane will be added on Oleander, and a bus stop at the entrance to the property.

“Oddly enough, it’s a little bit counterintuitive, but having us build more inside the city limits where people are closer to the city limits that actually decreases traffic overtime because people are living closer to where they want to go, they don’t have to be on the road as long,” Lyle said.

The planning commission will be looking at the city’s comprehensive plan that was developed back in 2016, with lots of public input about what residents want around town.

“Every project that comes through, we look at it against the comprehensive plan and that is really the strongest criteria we use to judge the projects that come before us and the planning commission for rezoning. Why would we rezone this? It goes along with the wishes of the public as expressed in the comprehensive plan or it doesn’t, and that’s a huge criteria for us and in this case it is definitely part of the comprehensive plan,” Lyle said. “We all know there’s an affordable housing crisis in the area and we need all the housing we can get. You have to go up, the city can’t expand anymore by annexation. We have to go up to create the density that will allow us to house all the people living here and moving here,” Lyle said.

Lyle also mentioned that there was another proposal not too long ago for student housing on that property, but there was not enough support and it lacked the proposed addition of a stoplight and crosswalk.

