Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 3000 block of Market Street in Wilmington around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

