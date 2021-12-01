NC Court of Appeals: Judge can’t force state to spend $1.7B on education without lawmaker approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals says a judge’s order directing the state to spend an additional $1.7 billion on education can’t be enforced without lawmaker approval.

The court ruled 2 to 1 late Tuesday, saying Superior Court Judge W. David Lee can’t force state finance executives to move the money because the General Assembly hasn’t approved spending it.

The money is for the so-called “Leandro plan” that Lee approved in court earlier this year. That plan seeks to improve the state’s schools, in response to a 2004 North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that the state wasn’t adequately funding schools.

