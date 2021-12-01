Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and...
Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.(USPS // Gray Television)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

For security reasons, all prospective adopters are vetted through a verification process before they can participate, according to the USPS.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. Be sure to include your full return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14.

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down; Wilmington native selected to lead department
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves year-round paid parking
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard