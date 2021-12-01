First Alert Forecast: comfortable temps arrive with sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and great to see you! The earliest sunsets in any calendar year are in early December but, in the limited time the sun is up, it will not be covered with many clouds. Expect lots of sun to grace the Cape Fear Region in the coming days. Temperatures will peak in the low to middle 70s; don’t be afraid to break out the short sleeves in the afternoons!

Also: given the ongoing dryness: please be cautious with flame, especially in the afternoons when breezes tend to be at a maximum and relative humidity tends to be at a minimum.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including many comfortable temperatures, right here:

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

