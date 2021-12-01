Filming for Netflix series to affect Carolina Beach traffic today

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers in Carolina Beach may experience occasional delays Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to town officials, crews will be filming scenes for the Netflix series Florida Man.

Intermittent traffic control will take place on Dow Road between Spartanburg and Ocean avenues until 5 p.m.

Intermittent traffic control also will take place on Lake Park Boulevard across from Carolina Beach Town Hall from 7-11 p.m.

According to Deadline, Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez (“The Undoing,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

