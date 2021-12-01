Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eligible households can apply for funds to help with heating costs

Applications for LIEAP to help with heating costs start today
Applications for LIEAP to help with heating costs start today(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The application process for the federally funded, Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) opened Wednesday December 1.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will accept applications through county social services departments for the one-time payment that goes directly to heating vendors.

Following the application process, payments of $300, $400, or $500 (depending on the household’s primary heating source) are distributed automatically to heating vendors.

“More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter,” said NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security, Carla West. “We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year.”

Last year, the program provided approximately $59 million to help more than 168,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2020 through March 2021.

The LIEAP payments are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance in a safe and socially distanced manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certain eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2021-2022 season and will not need to apply for the benefit if the following criteria are met.

These households will have received a notification of eligibility already in November.

Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment can submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, or submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through the U.S. Mail. Paper applications can be sent by FAX or dropped off at the local DSS office.

On Jan. 3, 2022, all other eligible households may begin applying. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2022 or until funds are exhausted.

Click here for eligibility criteria and details about how to apply.

NCDHHS also announced November 30 more than $38 million in federal funding is available to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down; Wilmington native selected to lead department
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves year-round paid parking
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

NHRMC Trustees vote to support county exploring options for selling hospital
Community Endowment Board holds second listening session to hear how community wants money spent
Captain Blake Turner, a 21-year veteran with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, was recently named...
Cpt. Turners named NHCFR’s Fire Officer of the Year
Funding for the purchase of Freeman Park
Funding for the purchase of Freeman Park
Brunswick County Schools will hold a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Brunswick County Schools holding job fair Dec. 8