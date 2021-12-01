Eligible households can apply for funds to help with heating costs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The application process for the federally funded, Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) opened Wednesday December 1.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will accept applications through county social services departments for the one-time payment that goes directly to heating vendors.

Following the application process, payments of $300, $400, or $500 (depending on the household’s primary heating source) are distributed automatically to heating vendors.

“More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter,” said NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security, Carla West. “We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year.”

Last year, the program provided approximately $59 million to help more than 168,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2020 through March 2021.

The LIEAP payments are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance in a safe and socially distanced manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certain eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2021-2022 season and will not need to apply for the benefit if the following criteria are met.

These households will have received a notification of eligibility already in November.

Any household with a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who did not receive notice of an automated payment can submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone, or submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through the U.S. Mail. Paper applications can be sent by FAX or dropped off at the local DSS office.

On Jan. 3, 2022, all other eligible households may begin applying. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2022 or until funds are exhausted.

Click here for eligibility criteria and details about how to apply.

NCDHHS also announced November 30 more than $38 million in federal funding is available to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.