Cpt. Turners named NHCFR’s Fire Officer of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Captain Blake Turner, a 21-year veteran with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, was recently named the organization’s Fire Officer of the Year.

According to a news release from the county, Turner was being honored for “his role in helping the county organize and execute COVID-19 vaccines within the department and a home-bound vaccination program while still preforming his daily duties.”

“Captain Turner is the true definition of the servant leader as he always asks what more he can do to help,” said New Hanover County Fire Chief Donnie Hall. “When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, he was eager to help make it available for all our eligible citizens. We are so grateful for his tireless efforts.”

Officials say Turner helped coordinate the NHCFR’s vaccination response team and helped hundreds of firefighters get the vaccine. Also, when the department was tasked with creating an in-home vaccination program to help vulnerable individuals who could not leave their residence, Turner organized staff to distribute the vaccine.

“My job is to help the community and COVID has just opened a different outlet to do that,” Turner said. “Being recognized as the Fire Officer of the Year was not something I was seeking out, but I am so thankful to my coworkers for thinking of me in the nomination process and I look forward to serving the citizens of New Hanover County for many more years to come.”

