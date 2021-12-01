Community Endowment Board holds second listening session to hear how community wants money spent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second listening session by the group set to decide how the bulk of the money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center will be spent met tonight to hear from those interested in how that money will be spent.

The listening session is the second of its kind where members representing nonprofits, as well as the community at large had a chance to offer their thoughts on the matter.

There is $1.25 billion at stake, and the 13-member board is tasked with finding ways to best use it. The endowment was created to focus on several main points including education, equity, public safety, and community development.

The board still has some time before they decide on how to spend the money, they won’t even accept proposals until at Fall of next Year.

The meeting is expected to last several hours and you can watch online.

