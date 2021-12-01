Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community Endowment Board holds second listening session to hear how community wants money spent

NHRMC Trustees vote to support county exploring options for selling hospital
NHRMC Trustees vote to support county exploring options for selling hospital
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second listening session by the group set to decide how the bulk of the money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center will be spent met tonight to hear from those interested in how that money will be spent.

The listening session is the second of its kind where members representing nonprofits, as well as the community at large had a chance to offer their thoughts on the matter.

There is $1.25 billion at stake, and the 13-member board is tasked with finding ways to best use it. The endowment was created to focus on several main points including education, equity, public safety, and community development.

The board still has some time before they decide on how to spend the money, they won’t even accept proposals until at Fall of next Year.

The meeting is expected to last several hours and you can watch online.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down; Wilmington native selected to lead department
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves year-round paid parking
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

Applications for LIEAP to help with heating costs start today
Eligible households can apply for funds to help with heating costs
Captain Blake Turner, a 21-year veteran with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, was recently named...
Cpt. Turners named NHCFR’s Fire Officer of the Year
Funding for the purchase of Freeman Park
Funding for the purchase of Freeman Park
Brunswick County Schools will hold a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Brunswick County Schools holding job fair Dec. 8