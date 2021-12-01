Brunswick County Schools holding job fair Dec. 8

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Schools will hold a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at The Coast, which is located at 1109 Old Ocean Hwy. in Bolivia.

Among the positions Brunswick County Schools is looking to fill are bus drivers, bus monitors, child nutrition services, custodians, teacher assistants and substitute teachers.

“The public can drop-in to learn about the various opportunities available right now in the district, speak with department leaders about the positions, and find out about the health, dental, paid leave and retirement benefits that are included with them,” the school system stated in a news release.

Those interested can pre-register here. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.