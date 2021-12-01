Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 221 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the holiday season, and the Better Business Bureau is warning people about the ‘12 Scams of Christmas.’

From apps that let kids talk to Santa to fake shipping notifications, it’s worth taking the time to find out where scammers may be lurking and hoping to catch people off guard.

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams. In the last few weeks alone they’ve become aware of thousands of fake websites that lure people in with the promise of snagging out of stock or big-ticket items.

“They know what we’re shopping for. They know what we’re looking for so they’ve put up these phony sites to steal our personally identifying information,” Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the BBB of the Southern Piedmont and Western NC, said.

The BBB is also warning against those social media gift exchanges where people are encouraged to buy presents and get even more in return.

Batholomy said it’s a pyramid scheme, it’s illegal and it would take all of China and India for people to actually get anything in return.

“If there’s math involved in this equation, that means that it’s a pyramid scheme at its core,” he said.

For the BBB’s full list of holiday scams, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington; one person injured
NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down; Wilmington native selected to lead department
Town of Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Town Council approves year-round paid parking
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

Retailers are preparing for the Black Friday rush
Retailers prepare for Black Friday shoppers
NAACP, environmentalists oppose massive development on Cape Fear River
Battleship Point proposed development draws opposition
Passengers wait to board the Bald Head Island ferry (file photo)
Lack of appraisal of BHI transportation system prompts State Auditor to request pause on bond sale
Woman shares tips after hackers take over Facebook business page, locking her out
Update on local business that was hacked on Facebook
Facebook hack leaves local family locked out of their own business page
Woman shares tips after hackers take over Facebook business page, locking her out