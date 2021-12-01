BBB warns of the ’12 Scams of Christmas’ during holiday season

This article has 221 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the holiday season, and the Better Business Bureau is warning people about the ‘12 Scams of Christmas.’

From apps that let kids talk to Santa to fake shipping notifications, it’s worth taking the time to find out where scammers may be lurking and hoping to catch people off guard.

The BBB says the holiday season has ramped up the number of online shopping scams. In the last few weeks alone they’ve become aware of thousands of fake websites that lure people in with the promise of snagging out of stock or big-ticket items.

“They know what we’re shopping for. They know what we’re looking for so they’ve put up these phony sites to steal our personally identifying information,” Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the BBB of the Southern Piedmont and Western NC, said.

The BBB is also warning against those social media gift exchanges where people are encouraged to buy presents and get even more in return.

Batholomy said it’s a pyramid scheme, it’s illegal and it would take all of China and India for people to actually get anything in return.

“If there’s math involved in this equation, that means that it’s a pyramid scheme at its core,” he said.

For the BBB’s full list of holiday scams, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.