Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Community Endowment seeks public input to identify community needs

New Hanover County held the first listening session to hear ideas from the community about how...
New Hanover County held the first listening session to hear ideas from the community about how to spend the foundation money(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Community Endowment (NHCE) invites the public to attend a second listening session to help identify community needs, on December 1 at 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The listening sessions are being held to give members of the public opportunities to share their thoughts on how the endowment funds should be spent to improve health, education, and safety, and provide economic opportunity for the New Hanover County community.

“The board is grateful for the participation and engagement at the first listening session. The insightful commentary enhanced our understanding of the community’s perception of New Hanover County’s needs and we look forward to learning even more at the second session,” said Spence Broadhurst, chair and president of NHCE. “It’s important our work is comprehensive, all voices are heard and disparities are addressed. The future of New Hanover is one without barriers where all people have the opportunity to build a better life.”

“We know it’s the community’s money”: NHC Endowment listens to ideas on where to spend $1.25 billion

NHCE seeks to identify and address the root challenges in the community, and aims for long-lasting and deeply impactful solutions.

At the last listening session, Broadhurst said this is not the time to ask for grants as the foundation has not reached that part of the process, which is expected to align with the following schedule:

March 2022: Create Community Advisory Committee   

May 2022: Develop preliminary grant criteria 

July 2022: Announce grant criteria   

September 2022: Begin accepting proposals  

November 2022: Make first grants 

The listening session can be attended in person or virtually via the New Hanover County Government TV’s website and YouTube channel.

Those attending in person are reminded: “As ordered by New Hanover County Health and Human Services, pursuant to NC General Statute 130A, face coverings are required indoors.”

Click here to sign up to speak virtually or in person; however, there will also be the opportunity to sign up onsite at the meeting. Each speaker will be allowed to talk for three minutes.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a proposal to widen 2.5...
NCDOT seeking feedback on proposal to widen portion of Gordon Road
Leland is arguably one of the fastest-growing communities in the Cape Fear. You may be...
Leland named ninth best place to retire in North Carolina
Gov. Cooper will be joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the...
‘We haven’t fully defeated this pandemic’: Gov. Roy Cooper addresses N.C.’s fight against COVID-19 amid Omicron variant concerns
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 9.4%