New Hanover Community Endowment seeks public input to identify community needs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Community Endowment (NHCE) invites the public to attend a second listening session to help identify community needs, on December 1 at 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The listening sessions are being held to give members of the public opportunities to share their thoughts on how the endowment funds should be spent to improve health, education, and safety, and provide economic opportunity for the New Hanover County community.

“The board is grateful for the participation and engagement at the first listening session. The insightful commentary enhanced our understanding of the community’s perception of New Hanover County’s needs and we look forward to learning even more at the second session,” said Spence Broadhurst, chair and president of NHCE. “It’s important our work is comprehensive, all voices are heard and disparities are addressed. The future of New Hanover is one without barriers where all people have the opportunity to build a better life.”

NHCE seeks to identify and address the root challenges in the community, and aims for long-lasting and deeply impactful solutions.

At the last listening session, Broadhurst said this is not the time to ask for grants as the foundation has not reached that part of the process, which is expected to align with the following schedule:

March 2022: Create Community Advisory Committee

May 2022: Develop preliminary grant criteria

July 2022: Announce grant criteria

September 2022: Begin accepting proposals

November 2022: Make first grants

The listening session can be attended in person or virtually via the New Hanover County Government TV’s website and YouTube channel.

Those attending in person are reminded: “As ordered by New Hanover County Health and Human Services, pursuant to NC General Statute 130A, face coverings are required indoors.”

Click here to sign up to speak virtually or in person; however, there will also be the opportunity to sign up onsite at the meeting. Each speaker will be allowed to talk for three minutes.

