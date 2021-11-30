NCDOT seeking feedback on proposal to widen portion of Gordon Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a proposal to widen 2.5 miles of Gordon Road in New Hanover County.

According to a news release, the NCDOT is proposing to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median between Interstate 40/North College Road and Market Street.

“The project is intended to ease congestion and provide for anticipated growth in traffic volumes,” the news release states. “The raised medians will improve safety and reduce the risk of serious crashes. Additionally, a paved, 10-foot multiuse path would be constructed on the northern side of the widened road.

“Under the proposal, crews would install reduced conflict intersections, which would redirect motorists from side streets without traffic signals into turning right onto Gordon Road. If they wanted to go in the other direction, they would turn right first, then in a short distance get into a dedicated lane to make a safe U-turn.”

The project’s total estimated cost is $49 million.

The NCDOT will hold a virtual meeting Dec. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss the project.

“To participate, people should register online to receive an email confirmation and link on how to join the Go To Webinar,” the news release states. “Alternately, people may call into the meeting at 415-930-5321 and then enter the following audio access code: 774-815-240.

“Comments about the preliminary design received by Jan. 3 will be considered toward the final design. People may go to this NCDOT website to learn more about the project and submit comments online, or ask the design team questions about the project. The website includes a visualization video by NCDOT of how the improved road would look.”

Comments or questions can also be emailed to GordonRoad-Widening@publicinput.com or you can call 984-205-6615 and entering access code 4244.

