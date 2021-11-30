NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen to step down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, will step down from her role with the department, CBS 17 has confirmed.

Cohen has led North Carolina through the COVID-19 pandemic after being appointed as NCDHHS secretary by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017.

Cohen earned her degree from Cornell University and then her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine.

She later received a master’s in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health

Cooper is slated to speak at 3 p.m. with members of his coronavirus task force.

There is no word on what Cohen’s next steps will be or why she’s stepping down.

This story will be updated.

