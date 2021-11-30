First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season ends, warm to start December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sun and southwest breezes will help Tuesday’s temperatures eclipse 60 after a frosty start, and even warmer 70s are likely to mix in for December’s first days. Chances for needed rainfall will hover in single-digit percentages until at least next week, when the southern branch of the jet stream may finally assert its influence on the Cape Fear Region after several listless weeks.

November 30 marks the official end of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. With 21 named storms including seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes, it was a bruiser. Thankfully, the season was, overall, friendly to the Cape Fear Region - though the remnants of Hurricane Elsa brought gusty downpours on July 8. Category 4 Hurricane Ida was, by far, the US’ nastiest landfaller, striking Louisiana on August 30.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.

Lastly, new tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin on this final day of Hurricane Season!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.