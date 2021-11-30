Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season concludes, comfortable beginning of December

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi there! After a warmer day with highs in the comfortable 60s, another Tuesday is checked off. Even warmer 70s are likely to mix in the next few days. Chances for needed rainfall will hover in single-digit percentages until at least next week, when the southern branch of the jet stream may finally assert its influence on the Cape Fear Region after several listless weeks.

November 30 marks the official end of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. With 21 named storms including seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes, it was a bruiser. Thankfully, the season was, overall, friendly to the Cape Fear Region - though the remnants of Hurricane Elsa brought gusty downpours on July 8. Category 4 Hurricane Ida was, by far, the US’ nastiest landfaller, striking Louisiana on August 30.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.

Lastly, new tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin on this final day of Hurricane Season!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
At least a dozen posts on the police lieutenant's personal page could be seen as sexist,...
Bald Head Island police officer faces scrutiny for social media posts
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed complaint with state bar

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Nov. 30, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Nov. 30, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season ends, warm to start December
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 30, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 30, 2021
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater
Coast Guard calls off search for missing boater