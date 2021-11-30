Carolina Beach Town Council approves year-round paid parking

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council approved year-round paid parking during its meeting Tuesday.

The fees will be $10 a day or $2 an hour in the offseason and will be $25 a day and $5 an hour in the busy season.

The offseason paid parking will not be enforced until next fall.

Mayor LeAnn Pierce and council member JoDan Garza voted against the move.

