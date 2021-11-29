Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

What does the new COVID-19 Omicron variant mean for Southeastern North Carolina?

By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new COVID variant, Omicron, has not yet been detected in the state of North Carolina, but health officials still want the community to be proactive in protecting against the virus.

That’s where safety measures come into play like social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded public places, and most importantly, getting vaccinated. If the community focuses on these safety measures to help slow the spread of the virus then future mask mandates could possibly be avoided.

While it is still unknown the exact effectiveness of the COVID vaccine with the new variant, health officials say that even a small percentage of effectiveness will help protect you and those around you.

“We need a couple weeks of earnest studies within a laboratory and also in populations, so epidemiologists will study [it] in terms of how transmissible it is — that gives a good indication if that becomes the dominant strain,” said New Hanover County Health Director David Howard.

The current percent of positive cases in New Hanover County is over 8% and health experts expect that number to grow because of increased travel and gatherings on Thanksgiving.

“The other important factor there is transmissibility. [It] is of concern, but in terms of controlling impacts, the scientists really want to know if this makes people more sick and if the vaccines are still effective against this virus strain and keeping people out of the hospital just like any other virus we battle,” Howard said.

Another factor to keep in mind is that as outside temperatures drop and people stay indoors more, there is concern for an increased number of positive cases, so it’s important to focus on safety measures over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

School safety, mental health on the agenda for joint meeting of board of ed, commissioners
Sunken vessels removed from waters off Holden Beach
Sunken vessels removed from waters off Holden Beach
Health officials explain what new variant means in North Carolina
Health officials explain what new COVID variant means in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,725 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 8.3%