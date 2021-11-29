Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Teen accused of sexually assaulting two children

Officials say the investigation began in October when a Elizabethtown woman said her daughters,...
Officials say the investigation began in October when a Elizabethtown woman said her daughters, ages 7 and 9, told her that they had been sexually assaulted by the teen.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 16-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting two children, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the investigation began in October when a Elizabethtown woman said her daughters, ages 7 and 9, told her that they had been sexually assaulted by the teen.

“Sheriff’s office investigators began an investigation into the matter with assistance from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville who conducted forensic interviews with the children,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “The suspect in the case, a 16-year-old juvenile, confessed to the sexual assaults of the female sisters during a polygraph examination. The information was turned over to the North Carolina Juvenile Services who obtained juvenile petitions on the 16-year-old suspect. The offenses occurred between June 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021.”

The sheriff’s office said it is not providing the suspect’s name due to his age.

The 16-year-old has been charged with:

  • Crimes Against Nature, 7 counts
  • Statutory Sex Offense, 1 count
  • Attempted Statutory Rape, 1 count
  • Indecent Liberties Between Children, 2 counts
  • Indecent Liberties With A Child, 2 counts
  • Assault by Pointing a Gun, 1 count

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area

Latest News

The burn ban prohibits the burning of yard debris, trash, lumber, or other debris within 100...
Columbus County issues burn ban
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed compliant with state bar
The North Carolina coast is known as the graveyard of the Atlantic and while shipwrecks and...
Crews remove two large abandoned shrimp trawlers from Holden Beach
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction