Teen accused of sexually assaulting two children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 16-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting two children, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the investigation began in October when a Elizabethtown woman said her daughters, ages 7 and 9, told her that they had been sexually assaulted by the teen.

“Sheriff’s office investigators began an investigation into the matter with assistance from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville who conducted forensic interviews with the children,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “The suspect in the case, a 16-year-old juvenile, confessed to the sexual assaults of the female sisters during a polygraph examination. The information was turned over to the North Carolina Juvenile Services who obtained juvenile petitions on the 16-year-old suspect. The offenses occurred between June 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021.”

The sheriff’s office said it is not providing the suspect’s name due to his age.

The 16-year-old has been charged with:

Crimes Against Nature, 7 counts

Statutory Sex Offense, 1 count

Attempted Statutory Rape, 1 count

Indecent Liberties Between Children, 2 counts

Indecent Liberties With A Child, 2 counts

Assault by Pointing a Gun, 1 count

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.