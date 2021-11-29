State controller wants education spending order halted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A trial judge earlier this month ordered North Carolina officials to allocate $1.75 billion to address education inequities.

But the chief bookkeeper for the state government’s finances is now asking an appeals court to block that decision.

An attorney for State Controller Linda Combs last week wrote to the Court of Appeals and said that complying with the judge’s order would force her to violate the state constitution and other laws.

At issue is whether Judge David Lee has the authority to direct funds be spent to address a longstanding school funding lawsuit called “Leandro.”

Republican lawmakers say only the General Assembly can appropriate funds in state coffers.

