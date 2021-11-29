Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State controller wants education spending order halted

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A trial judge earlier this month ordered North Carolina officials to allocate $1.75 billion to address education inequities.

But the chief bookkeeper for the state government’s finances is now asking an appeals court to block that decision.

An attorney for State Controller Linda Combs last week wrote to the Court of Appeals and said that complying with the judge’s order would force her to violate the state constitution and other laws.

At issue is whether Judge David Lee has the authority to direct funds be spent to address a longstanding school funding lawsuit called “Leandro.”

Republican lawmakers say only the General Assembly can appropriate funds in state coffers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

N.C. nonprofit organizations file their annual reports with the Secretary of State's office
N.C. Secretary of State offers advice on donating during Giving Tuesday
Coronavirus
What does the new COVID-19 Omicron variant mean for Southeastern North Carolina?
School safety, mental health on the agenda for joint meeting of NHC Board of Education, Commission
Five injured in house fire sparked by electric space heater
Nine-year-old girl saves family from fire that destroyed their home
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed...
Client may get refund following complaint against NHC commission chairwoman