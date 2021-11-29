Senior Connect
School safety, mental health on the agenda for joint meeting of board of ed, commissioners

By Kendall McGee
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County school board members will meet with county commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

The special meeting between the two boards allows the groups to collaborate and discuss several issues facing New Hanover County families.

NHC teacher assistants rally for wage improvements

According to the agenda, topics range from teacher assistant pay, mental health care for students and staff, American Rescue Plan fund allocation and the latest on the community violence intervention plan.

Commissioners were last briefed by staff on the community violence plan on November 15.

Commissioners hear update on multi-million dollar community violence plan, staff prepare for listening sessions

When the community violence plan was first announced, the county manager was granted access to a $350 million pot of money from the sale of the hospital to fund it. However, this fall, commissioners asked for staff to bring forth formal budget proposals each step of the way and consider other funding sources, rather than just using the hospital account.

The county manager says the team has found a combined $37 million in alternative funding to help foot the $89 million bill for the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is divided up into four priorities: wraparound services, community communication, relationship building/elimination of educational barriers and finally, at-risk training and intervention.

County staff plan to present $3.3 million in budget amendments next month, and begin their 2022 initiatives as early as April.

