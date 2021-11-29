Sanders Road project delayed again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Sanders Road will remain closed for about three more weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Delays in getting the proper grout mix to fix a problematic sinkhole has pushed the estimated completion date for the project to Dec. 22.

“We have had further delays in obtaining the correct grout mix that can be successfully pumped into the ground for this project,” a NCDOT spokesperson said. “Good news: we had success with pumping a viable grout mix beginning Nov. 19. Our contractor has informed us its revised completion date is Dec. 22 – about 3 weeks from now – barring no issues with weather, equipment or mix issues from the concrete plant. They are currently about 25% complete on this project.

“We are sorry for the further delays, but we want to ensure this project is completed in a thorough and thoughtful way that it fixes the road long term.”

The section of Sanders Road in front of Bellamy Elementary School has been closed since Oct. 18 so crews could repair the sinkhole, which has caused traffic issues for years.

The project was originally slated to be finished on Nov. 12. That date was pushed back to Nov. 30 before the recent announcement of further delays.

