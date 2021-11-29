Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sanders Road project delayed again

Delays in getting the proper grout mix to fix a problematic sinkhole has pushed the estimated...
Delays in getting the proper grout mix to fix a problematic sinkhole has pushed the estimated completion date for the project to Dec. 22.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Sanders Road will remain closed for about three more weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Delays in getting the proper grout mix to fix a problematic sinkhole has pushed the estimated completion date for the project to Dec. 22.

“We have had further delays in obtaining the correct grout mix that can be successfully pumped into the ground for this project,” a NCDOT spokesperson said. “Good news: we had success with pumping a viable grout mix beginning Nov. 19. Our contractor has informed us its revised completion date is Dec. 22 – about 3 weeks from now  – barring no issues with weather, equipment or mix issues from the concrete plant. They are currently about 25% complete on this project. 

“We are sorry for the further delays, but we want to ensure this project is completed in a thorough and thoughtful way that it fixes the road long term.”

The section of Sanders Road in front of Bellamy Elementary School has been closed since Oct. 18 so crews could repair the sinkhole, which has caused traffic issues for years.

The project was originally slated to be finished on Nov. 12. That date was pushed back to Nov. 30 before the recent announcement of further delays.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction

Latest News

A weekend full of holiday shopping deals ends with Cyber Monday. A day where shoppers can get...
Local businesses prepare for Cyber Monday shoppers
Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Wilmington Police say the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3500 Oleander Drive near...
One dead after wreck in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Department says that all occupants were out of the home when crews were...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington