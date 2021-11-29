Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Knob Fire(Tina Lilly Marshall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 212 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Related: More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

The North Carolina Forestry Service said the fire had burned over 300 acres as of Sunday evening, according to the Associated Press.

One man said the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said there is little chance of rain in the community’s 10-day forecast and an outdoor burn ban has been issued in Surry County and surrounding counties.

“If you see someone burning leaves, contact local law enforcement. Our firefighters have enough on their hands right now,” Cockerham said in the post.

** Update** 10:50am 11-29-2021 There has been tremendous support from our community with donations of water, drinks,...

Posted by Mayor Evan J. Cockerham on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area

Latest News

Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Investigators with the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by...
Five injured in house fire sparked by electric space heater
Bryan Lee O’Daniels entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder in court Monday as his...
Man pleads guilty to murder of Timothy Smart
According to the Wilmington Police Department, 37-year-old Jeremy Bruce Evans died at the scene...
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
A portion of Sanders Road will remain closed for about three more weeks, according to the N.C....
Sanders Road project delayed again