Local businesses prepare for Cyber Monday shoppers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A weekend full of holiday shopping deals ends with Cyber Monday. A day where shoppers can get the deals without even leaving their homes.

“Yeah it’s amazing how social media sells our clothes these days. Our whole internet department, the girl who runs it is incredible,” said employee at Monkee’s of Wilmington Katy Burhans.

Monkee’s, a local clothing boutique in Wilmington, has been running deals all week for holiday shoppers. Cyber Monday is a big deal for the business, as they have grown their social media following over the years.

“The younger generation especially and the older generation have really gotten into it. We get compliments all the time on our social media,” said Monkee’s employee Leah Barteck.

Officials have the same message as past years ahead of Cyber Monday, that shoppers should be careful before they fall into big deals. Some of those may turn out to be scams.

“There’s no question that the more volume of shopping that happens online, a growing percentage of that ends up being stolen through fraud. That’s why we urge people to be careful,” said Attorney General of North Carolina Josh Stein.

After a record year in sales on Cyber Monday in the United States last year, this year is supposed to be just as big. Since many people have traded the long lines for the touch of a button.

“It’s the future, it’s a fun new way to shop,” said Burhans.

Shoppers can find most of the deals on businesses’ websites, and most deals run into Tuesday.

