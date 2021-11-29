Five injured in house fire sparked by electric space heater

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire sparked by an electric space heater burned down a home.

First responders received a call regarding a residential structure fire in the 100 block of C H Buffkin Avenue in Tabor City just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, fire crews found five individuals who had suffered burns when the mobile home caught fire. All five were taken to surrounding hospitals by ambulance or Airlink helicopter. A sixth person was checked and released by a local hospital.

Investigators with the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electric space heater in a child’s bedroom.

“The fire resulted in a total loss of structure and belongings,” a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office wrote in a news release.

Responding agencies included the Tabor City Fire Department, Tabor City Emergency Services, Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue, Cerro Gordo Fire and Rescue, Whiteville Rescue, Horry County Fire and Rescue and Columbus County Emergency Services.

