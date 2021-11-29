Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Five injured in house fire sparked by electric space heater

Investigators with the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by...
Investigators with the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electric space heater in a child’s bedroom.(Source: Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire sparked by an electric space heater burned down a home.

First responders received a call regarding a residential structure fire in the 100 block of C H Buffkin Avenue in Tabor City just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, fire crews found five individuals who had suffered burns when the mobile home caught fire. All five were taken to surrounding hospitals by ambulance or Airlink helicopter. A sixth person was checked and released by a local hospital.

Investigators with the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electric space heater in a child’s bedroom.

“The fire resulted in a total loss of structure and belongings,” a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office wrote in a news release.

Responding agencies included the Tabor City Fire Department, Tabor City Emergency Services, Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue, Cerro Gordo Fire and Rescue, Whiteville Rescue, Horry County Fire and Rescue and Columbus County Emergency Services.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area

Latest News

Bryan Lee O’Daniels entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder in court Monday as his...
Man pleads guilty to murder of Timothy Smart
Bryan Lee O’Daniels entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder in court Monday as his...
Man pleads guilty to murder of Timothy Smart
Delays in getting the proper grout mix to fix a problematic sinkhole has pushed the estimated...
Sanders Road project delayed again
A weekend full of holiday shopping deals ends with Cyber Monday. A day where shoppers can get...
Local businesses prepare for Cyber Monday shoppers