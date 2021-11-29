Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances minimal

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! After a blustery, chilly Monday across the Cape Fear Region; expect changes to come heading deeper into the week! Your First Alert Forecast features Tuesday readings rebounding to near or north of 60 after a cold, frosty Monday night, and a few 70s should mix in for some of the early December afternoons. Needed rain will remain lacking through the period, unfortunately, but do enjoy the bountiful sunshine in what can be a dark time of year.

Chart the temperature turnaround more specifically in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially ends tomorrow, November 30th!

