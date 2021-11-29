Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dry with an early December warmup

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a blustery, chilly Monday across the Cape Fear Region; temperatures ought to only manage the 50s amid aggressive north winds. Tuesday readings are likely to rebound to near or north of 60 after a cold, frosty Monday night, and a few 70s should mix in for some of the early December afternoons. Needed rain will remain lacking through the period, unfortunately, but do enjoy the bountiful sunshine in what can be a dark time of year.

Chart the temperature turnaround more specifically in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially ends Tuesday, November 30th!

