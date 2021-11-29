Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department says that all occupants were out of the home when crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say the residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue shared in a tweet Sunday night that crews are working with the Wilmington Fire Department to control the blaze.

Officials are asking people to avoid Greenville Loop Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.