Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington.
The Wilmington Fire Department says that all occupants were out of the home when crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
Fire officials say the residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue shared in a tweet Sunday night that crews are working with the Wilmington Fire Department to control the blaze.
Officials are asking people to avoid Greenville Loop Road.
This is a developing story.
