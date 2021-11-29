Senior Connect
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington

Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department says that all occupants were out of the home when crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say the residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue shared in a tweet Sunday night that crews are working with the Wilmington Fire Department to control the blaze.

Officials are asking people to avoid Greenville Loop Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

