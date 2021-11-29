Columbus County issues burn ban

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service and the Fire Marshal’s Office in Columbus County have issued a ban on all open burning in Columbus County because of the risk of forest fires.

The burn ban, effective Monday, November 29, 2021 at 5 p.m., prohibits the burning of yard debris, trash, lumber, or other debris within 100 feet of any structure.

The ban does not apply to outdoor charcoal or gas grills; however, the public is advised to take precautions to prevent fire or sparks from escaping the grill.

Non-compliance with the ban may lead to charges for violating the County Fire Ordinance and application of other civil penalties.

This ban is in addition to the North Carolina Forest Service issuing a burn ban for all fires not covered by this ban.

According to the North Carolina Forestry Service, under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits open burning, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. New permits are suspended until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban within 100 feet of a structure faces $100 civil penalty. Anyone burning outside of the 100 feet will be fined $100 plus $183 court cost.

