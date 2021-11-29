Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
Wilmington man dies in wreck near Independence Mall
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Crews work to put out the flames on Sunday night.
WFD: House fire caused by electrical malfunction
Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
The burn ban prohibits the burning of yard debris, trash, lumber, or other debris within 100...
Columbus County issues burn ban
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover Co. Commission Chairwoman offers to repay $20,000 to client after he filed compliant with state bar